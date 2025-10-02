Nr. 10 CSI2* - Large Tour
Internationale Springprüfung (Fehler/Zeit) - Hindernishöhe 1.45 m (FEI Art. 238.2.1a)
1 Pferd pro Reiter erlaubt
This competition counts for the LONGINES ranking (group D
Beginn: 02.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
|#
|KNR
|Pferd
|Reiter / Reiterin
|Fehler
|Zeit
|1.
|98
|Casalla Blue Ps
S \ HANN \ Bay \ 2016 \ CASALLCO x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Beerbaum Stables (20018188)
|
IRL
|Ciaran Nallon
IRL
|7.050,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|65.18
|2.
|293
|Zasou Vom Claashof
S \ HANN \ Bay \ 2014 \ ZINEDINE x LORD Z \ Z: Dr. Stephan Hinrichs \ B: AS Trading (20018574)
|
BEL
|Abdel Saïd
BEL
|5.640,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|65.47
|3.
|107
|Chad Blue Ps
H \ OS \ Other \ 2015 \ CHACCO-BLUE x SANDRO BOY \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Gestüt Lewitz (20000004)
|
CYP
|Alexa Stais
CYP
|4.230,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|66.90
|4.
|300
|Contendrix
H \ Holst \ Db \ 2010 \ Contendro I x Carinjo \ Z: Paulsen,Sönke Lorenzen \ B: Baltic Stallions GmbH,
|
GER
|Toni Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.
|2.820,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|66.95
|5.
|89
|Caillan
W \ HOLST \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALL x CARRY 22 \ Z: Gerd Ohlsen \ B: Gerd OHLSEN
|
SWE
|Rolf-Göran Bengtsson
SWE
|1.974,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|68.01
|6.
|274
|Tailormade Calimocho
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALLCO x BALOUBET DU ROUET \ Z: Tailormade Horses Aps \ B: Tailormade Horses Aps (20000630)
|
DEN
|Soren Pedersen
DEN
|1.551,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|68.06
|7.
|132
|Crystal Blue
S \ AES \ Bay \ 2015 \ EUROCOMMERCE WASHINGTON x CORIANO \ Z: Miamaja Lundblad \ B: Susan LUNDBLAD
|
DEN
|Miamaja Lundblad
DEN
|1.128,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|70.17
|8.
|127
|Corthago Z
H \ ZANG \ Grey \ 2017 \ CORNET OBOLENSKY x CARTHAGO \ Z: J.R.J Evenhuis & L.G. Morsink \ B: Jacqueline EVENHUIS
|
NED
|Gerben Morsink
NED
|846,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|71.59
|9.
|6
|Caddel S
S \ DSP \ Schi \ 2012 \ Calido I x Sandro \ Z: ZG Bernd Schiele GbR, \ B: Voß,Thomas
|
GER
|Philipp Battermann-Voss
RFV Höllnhof e.V.Schülp
|846,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|72.00
|10.
|337
|Cellagon Cascais
H \ DSP \ B \ 2015 \ Colestus x Carrico \ Z: Grubitzsch,Denis \ B: Meyer,Friedrich
|
GER
|Janne Friederik Meyer-Zimmermann
RV Hof Waterkant Hamburg-Holstein e
|705,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|72.13
|11.
|191
|Jillz Solier
S \ KWPN \ Other \ 2014 \ CARRERA VDL x SPARTACUS TN \ Z: M.Priemis \ B: AS Trading (20018574)
|
BEL
|Arnaud Gaublomme
BEL
|705,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|72.24
|12.
|94
|Carabella Vd Neyen Z
S \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2014 \ CARRERA VDL x LUX Z \ Z: Claes \ B: STAL HENDRIX (20004179)
|
NOR
|Oda Charlotte Lyngvaer
NOR
|705,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|72.47
|13.
|51
|Lavignon 2
W \ Old \ B \ 2009 \ Lord Pezi x Andiamo \ Z: Brüggehagen,Alfons \ B: Büscher,Clemens
|
GER
|Fabienne Graefe
RG Ober-Castrop e. V.
|125,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|73.50
|14.
|155
|Evolution Ask Dwb
W \ DWB \ Bay \ 2016 \ VDL ZIROCCO BLUE x CHEENOOK \ Z: Familien Camitz \ B: Stutteri Ask og Blue Hors (20023829
|
DEN
|Soren Moeller Rohde
DEN
|125,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|73.65
|15.
|327
|Eddie G Z
W \ Z.Rpf \ F \ 2016 \ Echo van 't Spieveld x Jodokus \ Z: Stoeterij Gaesbeek V.O.F., \ B: Ashford Farm BVBA,
|
GER
|Jana Wargers
RFV Greven e.V.
|125,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|73.67
|16.
|69
|Vivo de Muze PS
H \ OS \ B \ 2016 \ Vivant van de Heffinck x Filou de Muze \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz, \ B: ZG Judith u.Sönke Schmidt,
|
GER
|Magnus Schmidt
PSV Domstadt Naumburg e.V.
|125,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|74.07
|17.
|317
|Chill Out RL
W \ Holst \ B \ 2016 \ Crunch x Alcatraz \ Z: Lüneburg,Rasmus \ B: Lüneburg,Rasmus
|
GER
|Nisse Lüneburg
RFV Uetersen u.U.von 1924 e.V.
|125,00 EUR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|74.42
|Total = 28.825,00 EUR
|Nicht platzierte Teilnehmer
|18.
|83
|Benur Du Romet
W \ DSP (BRAND \ Chest \ 2009 \ BALOU DU ROUET x DAMOUR \ Z: Pilger, Andrea \ B: Jos LANSINK
|
SWE
|Robin Naeve
SWE
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|74.57
|19.
|160
|Flint Sol'Heure
W \ SF \ Bay \ 2015 \ DIAMANT DE SEMILLY x NARCOS II \ Z: Alexandra Stampfli \ B: Emilie STAMPFLI
|
DEN
|Thomas Sandgaard
DEN
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|75.16
|20.
|305
|Cornet de Semilly
W \ OS \ Schwb \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows x Diamant de Semilly \ Z: Schwarz,Michael \ B: Stevens Sportpferde GmbH,
|
GER
|Mario Stevens
RUFV Lastrup e.V.
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|75.24
|21.
|126
|Cornet Xl
H \ HANN \ Other \ 2016 \ CORNET OBOLENSKY x LEX LUGAR \ Z: Pferdezucht Dr. Rowold \ B: Shaikha Latifah Ahmed ALMAKTOUM
|
UAE
|Shaikha Latifah Ahmed Almaktoum
UAE
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|76.53
|22.
|148
|Elzandor Z
H \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2016 \ ELDORADO VD ZESHOEK x ZANDOR \ Z: K. Kuiper \ B: Beerbaum Stables GmbH (20019656)
|
IRL
|James Connors Smyth
IRL
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|77.29
|23.
|223
|Nelson Van 'T Roosakker
W \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ ZANDOR x KASHMIR VAN SCHUTTERSHOF \ Z: Marc Kluskens \ B: BV Karel Cox Horses (20017321), Sko
|
NOR
|Marit Haarr Skollerud Cox
NOR
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|78.30
|24.
|188
|Jackpot Tn
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2014 \ DIAMANT DE SEMILLY x VERDI TN \ Z: Maatschap Team Nijhof \ B: Valeria SOKOLOVA
|
KGZ
|Valeria Sokolova
KGZ
|0.00
(0 + 0)
|78.73
|25.
|14
|Cascadella
S \ Meckl. \ F \ 2013 \ Cascadello I x Loredo \ Z: Mähling,Roland \ B: Stall Moorhof GmbH & Co.KG,
|
GER
|Simon Heineke
RFV Stall Moorhof e.V.
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|67.68
|26.
|382
|Lester
H \ KWPN \ BAY \ 2016 \ Eldorado Vd Zeshoek Tn x Andiamo Z Z \ Z: Santing \ B: 10005834 - Teus VAN DEN BRINK
|
GER
|Tom Schewe
Minden-Lübbecker RSG e. V.
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|68.50
|27.
|103
|Celtas Quillian
W \ FWB \ Chest \ 2014 \ URIKO x CANCARA \ Z: Anja Lönnholtz \ B: Rukbat AB (20024196)
|
FIN
|Jone Illi
FIN
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|69.19
|28.
|383
|Carrie Brad Shaw MWZ
S \ Z.Rpf \ F \ 2014 \ Chaman x Cassini I \ Z: Stal het Oosterbrook BV, \ B: Zipperle,Wolfgang,Zipperle,Michael
|
GER
|Felix Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|71.42
|29.
|312
|Lavina Colada
S \ KWPN \ B \ 2016 \ Glenfiddich VDL x Phin Phin \ Z: Ten Berge,G.J.M. \ B: Rippert,Thomas
|
GER
|Jana Fink
RFV Milte-Sassenberg e.V.
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|72.85
|30.
|391
|Pepina G
S \ Westf \ B \ 2012 \ Perigueux x Chacco-Blue \ Z: Goessing,Lutz \ B: Goessing,Lutz
|
GER
|Tim Rieskamp-Goedeking
RFV Westerkappeln-Velpe-Lotte e.V.
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|74.28
|31.
|197
|Kentucky N
W \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2015 \ CARRERA VDL x CASSIANO 3 \ Z: Reinders \ B: Sleepy P Ranch BV (20017566)
|
NED
|Jeroen Dubbeldam
NED
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|74.82
|32.
|187
|Jackpot
W \ KWPN \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL ZIROCCO BLUE x HEARTBREAKER \ Z: W.J.J. Goesten \ B: A. Zoer BV (20000433), BWG STABLES
|
NED
|Gerco Schröder
NED
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|75.44
|33.
|23
|Colliers Carlotta
S \ Hann \ Schwb \ 2016 \ Codex One x Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows \ Z: Hof Brüning, \ B: Collier,Leigh Tracey
|
GER
|Angelique Böckmann
Ländl.ZRFV Marl e.V.
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|75.49
|34.
|225
|Nikita Vd Vosberg
S \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ ECHO VAN T SPIEVELD x CLINTON \ Z: Dany & Dirk Van Lombergen \ B: Stall Danora AB (20003671)
|
SWE
|Ebba Danielsson
SWE
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|78.23
|35.
|194
|Kandahar
W \ KWPN NA \ Grey \ 2015 \ KANNAN x CALIDO \ Z: NICOLE BOOTLE \ B: HAYDAY LTD (20021049)
|
DEN
|Konstantin Deeken Künnemann
DEN
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|78.43
|36.
|250
|Raypawers Narrado
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2017 \ NABAB DE REVE x CORRADO 44 \ Z: Morana Torre \ B: Jack Ray NIELSEN
|
DEN
|Jack Ray Nielsen
DEN
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|78.77
|37.
|172
|Gwinnru De Kernevez
W \ SF \ Other \ 2016 \ ANDIAMO SEMILLY x GERMINO D'ELLE \ Z: MME ANNICK REBOUX \ B: EQUINESPORT I/S (20000395)
|
DEN
|Rikke Heineking
DEN
|4.00
(4 + 0)
|79.87
|38.
|185
|Iv Willem
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ CASSINI GOLD x REVEL O SF \ Z: \ B: Graham FLETCHER
|
GBR
|Oliver Fletcher
GBR
|5.00
(4 + 1)
|80.26
|39.
|238
|Panama Van'T Roosakker
S \ BWP \ Chest \ 2015 \ ECHO VAN T SPIEVELD x KASHMIR VAN SCHUTTERSHOF \ Z: M. & E. KLUSKENS - DE DYCKER \ B: Stal Wezenberg (20019794)
|
NED
|Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED
|5.00
(4 + 1)
|80.36
|40.
|215
|Middelton
W \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2017 \ EMERALD x KARANDASJ \ Z: T. de Boer Hanja \ B: Wilfred BEERSE
|
NED
|Kevin Beerse
NED
|5.00
(4 + 1)
|80.70
|41.
|287
|Vincenz
W \ HANN \ Bay \ 2009 \ x \ Z: \ B: Jun-Seong KWON
|
KOR
|Jun-Seong Kwon
KOR
|6.00
(4 + 2)
|81.53
|42.
|342
|Casino Grande
H \ Old \ B \ 2012 \ Casino Berlin x Contact Me \ Z: Sosath,Gerd \ B: Sosath,Gerd
|
GER
|Hendrik Sosath
TG Zucht und Sport Lemwerder e.V.
|7.00
(4 + 3)
|82.22
|43.
|365
|Lady Concern du Rezidal
S \ SBS \ B \ 2017 \ Emerald van het Ruytershof x Quidam de Revel \ Z: Dechamps,Jean-Michel \ B: Rothschild,Edouard
|
GER
|Philipp Weishaupt
ZRFV Riesenbeck e.V.
|8.00
(8 + 0)
|70.04
|44.
|81
|Balou De Revel
W \ RHEIN \ Black \ 2013 \ BALOU DU ROUET x QUITE CAPITOL \ Z: \ B: Jos Lansink Horses BV (20001961)
|
GBR
|Robert Murphy
GBR
|8.00
(8 + 0)
|71.13
|45.
|157
|Fellow De Will
W \ HOLST \ Grey \ 2017 \ FOR PLEASURE x CATOKI \ Z: C-Eole EURL Caroline Willot \ B: Patrick HUYSE
|
NED
|Gert Jan Bruggink
NED
|8.00
(8 + 0)
|72.36
|46.
|331
|Pikeur Cole's Balou
W \ Westf \ B \ 2014 \ Cole Porter x Baloubet du Rouet \ Z: Brinkmann,Wolfgang \ B: Stall Brinkmann,
|
GER
|Markus Renzel
Ländl.ZRFV Marl e.V.
|8.00
(8 + 0)
|76.65
|47.
|313
|Colleen 45
S \ Westf \ B \ 2013 \ Cup Cooper x For Germany RD \ Z: Aßmus,Norbert \ B: Rippert,Marion
|
GER
|Martin Fink
RFV Milte-Sassenberg e.V.
|8.00
(8 + 0)
|79.18
|48.
|268
|Steve 16
W \ HANN \ Chest \ 2012 \ STANLEY x LOMBARD \ Z: Karl-Heinz Auffarth \ B: Hayato IMOTO
|
JPN
|Hayato Imoto
JPN
|9.00
(8 + 1)
|80.36
|49.
|32
|Cupido 130
W \ Hann \ F \ 2016 \ Calmando x Stakkato \ Z: Winter-Schulze,Madeleine \ B: Winter-Schulze,Madeleine
|
GER
|Kathrin Stolmeijer
ZRFV Riesenbeck e.V.
|9.00
(4 + 5)
|84.01
|50.
|224
|Night Van De Kwakkelhoek
H \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ JILBERT VAN'T RUYTERSHOF x TOULON \ Z: \ B: DOUBLE MEADOWS G LLC (20018759)
|
USA
|Anna Dryden
USA
|10.00
(8 + 2)
|81.19
|51.
|152
|Eowyn De Goedereede Z
S \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2016 \ ELVIS TER PUTTE x NABAB DE REVE \ Z: \ B: De Goedereede BVBA (20003248)
|
FIN
|Aura Vasama
FIN
|10.00
(8 + 2)
|81.38
|52.
|316
|Project One NRW
W \ Westf \ B \ 2015 \ Pilothago x Lamoureux II \ Z: Beutelmann,Paul \ B: Weber,Petra
|
GER
|Lara Weber
RV Fritz Sümmermann Fröndenberg e.V
|10.00
(8 + 2)
|81.51
|53.
|231
|Noukie
W \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ DEAUVILLE VAN T L x THUNDER VD ZUUTHOEVE \ Z: M. Rombouts \ B: PSC Lichtenvoorde (20000826)
|
NED
|Melvin Greveling
NED
|10.00
(4 + 6)
|85.03
|54.
|206
|Laurien Van Orshof
S \ BWP \ Grey \ 2011 \ H&M CABRIO VAN DE HEFFINCK x WINNINGMOOD \ Z: Michael Van Orshoven \ B: Stall Heed AB (20001893)
|
SWE
|Linda Heed
SWE
|12.00
(12 + 0)
|72.76
|55.
|267
|Stathagnio Ps
H \ OS \ Other \ 2017 \ STAKKATOL x CONTHARGOS \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Andrea ZUCCOLILLO
|
DEN
|Zascha Nygaard
DEN
|12.00
(12 + 0)
|74.19
|56.
|265
|Star Breaker
W \ OS \ Bay \ 2017 \ STAKKATO GOLD x HEARTBREAKER \ Z: Guido Sperveslage \ B: Anna OLSSON
|
SWE
|Anna Olsson
SWE
|12.00
(12 + 0)
|76.15
|57.
|184
|It'S Possible Srk
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ BERLIN x QUIDAM DE REVEL \ Z: Hiemstra en Hiemstra-Bleyie \ B: Stal Renken Klijndijk (20002058)
|
NED
|Pim Mulder
NED
|12.00
(12 + 0)
|76.78
|58.
|347
|Four Roses 13
S \ OS \ B \ 2017 \ Fire and Ice J x Lord Pezi \ Z: Böckmann Pferde GmbH, \ B: Böckmann Pferde GmbH,
|
GER
|Leonie Böckmann
RUFV Lastrup e.V.
|14.00
(8 + 6)
|85.54
|59.
|84
|Boegegaardens Cristiano
W \ DWB \ Bay \ 2013 \ DICAPO x BOGEGARDENS APOLLO \ Z: Stina & Jørgen Schmidt \ B: Frederikke SVENDGAARD
|
DEN
|Frederikke Svendgaard
DEN
|16.00
(16 + 0)
|77.31
|60.
|208
|Lidante 2
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2016 \ ELDORADO VD ZESHOEK x CANABIS Z \ Z: B. Winters \ B: Mulder Sporthorses B.V. (20005117)
|
EGY
|Ismail Osama El Borai
EGY
|17.00
(16 + 1)
|80.54
|61.
|335
|Quincy D'Overnel
S \ BWP \ Schi \ 2016 \ Cardento x Colman \ Z: Ben Moussa,Azdin \ B: Plate,Ulf
|
GER
|Julia Plate
RV Fredenbeck u.U.e.V.
|17.00
(12 + 5)
|84.54
|62.
|79
|Bacardi O
S \ WESTF \ Bay \ 2016 \ BELLINI ROYAL x LEONETTI \ Z: Osterkamp \ B: Riant Jumping Horses (20003877)
|
NED
|Micky Morssinkhof
NED
|20.00
(12 + 8)
|87.22
|63.
|100
|Cashtender
W \ HOLST \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALL x CONTENDER \ Z: Lvp-Stables \ B: Tanja BOCK
|
IND
|Maryk Sahney
IND
|21.00
(12 + 9)
|88.14
|64.
|232
|O Rockabilly
W \ BWP \ Grey \ 2014 \ ROCK'N ROLL SEMILLY x REPLAY \ Z: Csikos Es Tarsa Kft. \ B: Vanessa PFURTSCHELLER
|
USA
|Giavanna Rinaldi
USA
|31.00
(8 + 23)
|102.79
|aufg.
|4
|C - Loona NRW
S \ Westf \ B \ 2011 \ Cornet's Stern x Lancer III \ Z: Thomas,Peter \ B: Thomas,Peter
|
GER
|Katharina von Essen
ZRFV Albachten e. V.
|aufg.
|66
|Singu
W \ Holst \ B \ 2009 \ Singulord Joter x Parco xx \ Z: Andresen,Dr. Hansjörg \ B: Andresen,Dr. Hansjörg
|
GER
|Hans-Thorben Rüder
Fehmarnscher Ringreiterverein e.V.
|Geldpreis
|28.825,00 EUR
|Richter
|Birgit Bögel (GER)
Heiko Koolman
Rob Hatzmann
Kassandra Mohr