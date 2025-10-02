zurück zur Übersicht

Nr. 10 CSI2* - Large Tour
Internationale Springprüfung (Fehler/Zeit) - Hindernishöhe 1.45 m (FEI Art. 238.2.1a)
1 Pferd pro Reiter erlaubt
This competition counts for the LONGINES ranking (group D

Beginn: 02.10.2025 15:00 Uhr

# KNR Pferd Reiter / Reiterin FehlerZeit
1. 98 Casalla Blue Ps
S \ HANN \ Bay \ 2016 \ CASALLCO x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Beerbaum Stables (20018188)
 
IRL
 Ciaran Nallon
IRL		 7.050,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		65.18
2. 293 Zasou Vom Claashof
S \ HANN \ Bay \ 2014 \ ZINEDINE x LORD Z \ Z: Dr. Stephan Hinrichs \ B: AS Trading (20018574)
 
BEL
 Abdel Saïd
BEL		 5.640,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		65.47
3. 107 Chad Blue Ps
H \ OS \ Other \ 2015 \ CHACCO-BLUE x SANDRO BOY \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Gestüt Lewitz (20000004)
 
CYP
 Alexa Stais
CYP		 4.230,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		66.90
4. 300 Contendrix
H \ Holst \ Db \ 2010 \ Contendro I x Carinjo \ Z: Paulsen,Sönke Lorenzen \ B: Baltic Stallions GmbH,
 
GER
 Toni Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.		 2.820,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		66.95
5. 89 Caillan
W \ HOLST \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALL x CARRY 22 \ Z: Gerd Ohlsen \ B: Gerd OHLSEN
 
SWE
 Rolf-Göran Bengtsson
SWE		 1.974,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		68.01
6. 274 Tailormade Calimocho
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALLCO x BALOUBET DU ROUET \ Z: Tailormade Horses Aps \ B: Tailormade Horses Aps (20000630)
 
DEN
 Soren Pedersen
DEN		 1.551,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		68.06
7. 132 Crystal Blue
S \ AES \ Bay \ 2015 \ EUROCOMMERCE WASHINGTON x CORIANO \ Z: Miamaja Lundblad \ B: Susan LUNDBLAD
 
DEN
 Miamaja Lundblad
DEN		 1.128,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		70.17
8. 127 Corthago Z
H \ ZANG \ Grey \ 2017 \ CORNET OBOLENSKY x CARTHAGO \ Z: J.R.J Evenhuis & L.G. Morsink \ B: Jacqueline EVENHUIS
 
NED
 Gerben Morsink
NED		 846,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		71.59
9. 6 Caddel S
S \ DSP \ Schi \ 2012 \ Calido I x Sandro \ Z: ZG Bernd Schiele GbR, \ B: Voß,Thomas
 
GER
 Philipp Battermann-Voss
RFV Höllnhof e.V.Schülp		 846,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		72.00
10. 337 Cellagon Cascais
H \ DSP \ B \ 2015 \ Colestus x Carrico \ Z: Grubitzsch,Denis \ B: Meyer,Friedrich
 
GER
 Janne Friederik Meyer-Zimmermann
RV Hof Waterkant Hamburg-Holstein e		 705,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		72.13
11. 191 Jillz Solier
S \ KWPN \ Other \ 2014 \ CARRERA VDL x SPARTACUS TN \ Z: M.Priemis \ B: AS Trading (20018574)
 
BEL
 Arnaud Gaublomme
BEL		 705,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		72.24
12. 94 Carabella Vd Neyen Z
S \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2014 \ CARRERA VDL x LUX Z \ Z: Claes \ B: STAL HENDRIX (20004179)
 
NOR
 Oda Charlotte Lyngvaer
NOR		 705,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		72.47
13. 51 Lavignon 2
W \ Old \ B \ 2009 \ Lord Pezi x Andiamo \ Z: Brüggehagen,Alfons \ B: Büscher,Clemens
 
GER
 Fabienne Graefe
RG Ober-Castrop e. V.		 125,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		73.50
14. 155 Evolution Ask Dwb
W \ DWB \ Bay \ 2016 \ VDL ZIROCCO BLUE x CHEENOOK \ Z: Familien Camitz \ B: Stutteri Ask og Blue Hors (20023829
 
DEN
 Soren Moeller Rohde
DEN		 125,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		73.65
15. 327 Eddie G Z
W \ Z.Rpf \ F \ 2016 \ Echo van 't Spieveld x Jodokus \ Z: Stoeterij Gaesbeek V.O.F., \ B: Ashford Farm BVBA,
 
GER
 Jana Wargers
RFV Greven e.V.		 125,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		73.67
16. 69 Vivo de Muze PS
H \ OS \ B \ 2016 \ Vivant van de Heffinck x Filou de Muze \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz, \ B: ZG Judith u.Sönke Schmidt,
 
GER
 Magnus Schmidt
PSV Domstadt Naumburg e.V.		 125,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		74.07
17. 317 Chill Out RL
W \ Holst \ B \ 2016 \ Crunch x Alcatraz \ Z: Lüneburg,Rasmus \ B: Lüneburg,Rasmus
 
GER
 Nisse Lüneburg
RFV Uetersen u.U.von 1924 e.V.		 125,00 EUR 0.00
(0 + 0)		74.42
Total = 28.825,00 EUR
Nicht platzierte Teilnehmer
18. 83 Benur Du Romet
W \ DSP (BRAND \ Chest \ 2009 \ BALOU DU ROUET x DAMOUR \ Z: Pilger, Andrea \ B: Jos LANSINK
 
SWE
 Robin Naeve
SWE		 0.00
(0 + 0)		74.57
19. 160 Flint Sol'Heure
W \ SF \ Bay \ 2015 \ DIAMANT DE SEMILLY x NARCOS II \ Z: Alexandra Stampfli \ B: Emilie STAMPFLI
 
DEN
 Thomas Sandgaard
DEN		 0.00
(0 + 0)		75.16
20. 305 Cornet de Semilly
W \ OS \ Schwb \ 2015 \ Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows x Diamant de Semilly \ Z: Schwarz,Michael \ B: Stevens Sportpferde GmbH,
 
GER
 Mario Stevens
RUFV Lastrup e.V.		 0.00
(0 + 0)		75.24
21. 126 Cornet Xl
H \ HANN \ Other \ 2016 \ CORNET OBOLENSKY x LEX LUGAR \ Z: Pferdezucht Dr. Rowold \ B: Shaikha Latifah Ahmed ALMAKTOUM
 
UAE
 Shaikha Latifah Ahmed Almaktoum
UAE		 0.00
(0 + 0)		76.53
22. 148 Elzandor Z
H \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2016 \ ELDORADO VD ZESHOEK x ZANDOR \ Z: K. Kuiper \ B: Beerbaum Stables GmbH (20019656)
 
IRL
 James Connors Smyth
IRL		 0.00
(0 + 0)		77.29
23. 223 Nelson Van 'T Roosakker
W \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ ZANDOR x KASHMIR VAN SCHUTTERSHOF \ Z: Marc Kluskens \ B: BV Karel Cox Horses (20017321), Sko
 
NOR
 Marit Haarr Skollerud Cox
NOR		 0.00
(0 + 0)		78.30
24. 188 Jackpot Tn
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2014 \ DIAMANT DE SEMILLY x VERDI TN \ Z: Maatschap Team Nijhof \ B: Valeria SOKOLOVA
 
KGZ
 Valeria Sokolova
KGZ		 0.00
(0 + 0)		78.73
25. 14 Cascadella
S \ Meckl. \ F \ 2013 \ Cascadello I x Loredo \ Z: Mähling,Roland \ B: Stall Moorhof GmbH & Co.KG,
 
GER
 Simon Heineke
RFV Stall Moorhof e.V.		 4.00
(4 + 0)		67.68
26. 382 Lester
H \ KWPN \ BAY \ 2016 \ Eldorado Vd Zeshoek Tn x Andiamo Z Z \ Z: Santing \ B: 10005834 - Teus VAN DEN BRINK
 
GER
 Tom Schewe
Minden-Lübbecker RSG e. V.		 4.00
(4 + 0)		68.50
27. 103 Celtas Quillian
W \ FWB \ Chest \ 2014 \ URIKO x CANCARA \ Z: Anja Lönnholtz \ B: Rukbat AB (20024196)
 
FIN
 Jone Illi
FIN		 4.00
(4 + 0)		69.19
28. 383 Carrie Brad Shaw MWZ
S \ Z.Rpf \ F \ 2014 \ Chaman x Cassini I \ Z: Stal het Oosterbrook BV, \ B: Zipperle,Wolfgang,Zipperle,Michael
 
GER
 Felix Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.		 4.00
(4 + 0)		71.42
29. 312 Lavina Colada
S \ KWPN \ B \ 2016 \ Glenfiddich VDL x Phin Phin \ Z: Ten Berge,G.J.M. \ B: Rippert,Thomas
 
GER
 Jana Fink
RFV Milte-Sassenberg e.V.		 4.00
(4 + 0)		72.85
30. 391 Pepina G
S \ Westf \ B \ 2012 \ Perigueux x Chacco-Blue \ Z: Goessing,Lutz \ B: Goessing,Lutz
 
GER
 Tim Rieskamp-Goedeking
RFV Westerkappeln-Velpe-Lotte e.V.		 4.00
(4 + 0)		74.28
31. 197 Kentucky N
W \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2015 \ CARRERA VDL x CASSIANO 3 \ Z: Reinders \ B: Sleepy P Ranch BV (20017566)
 
NED
 Jeroen Dubbeldam
NED		 4.00
(4 + 0)		74.82
32. 187 Jackpot
W \ KWPN \ Grey \ 2014 \ VDL ZIROCCO BLUE x HEARTBREAKER \ Z: W.J.J. Goesten \ B: A. Zoer BV (20000433), BWG STABLES
 
NED
 Gerco Schröder
NED		 4.00
(4 + 0)		75.44
33. 23 Colliers Carlotta
S \ Hann \ Schwb \ 2016 \ Codex One x Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows \ Z: Hof Brüning, \ B: Collier,Leigh Tracey
 
GER
 Angelique Böckmann
Ländl.ZRFV Marl e.V.		 4.00
(4 + 0)		75.49
34. 225 Nikita Vd Vosberg
S \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ ECHO VAN T SPIEVELD x CLINTON \ Z: Dany & Dirk Van Lombergen \ B: Stall Danora AB (20003671)
 
SWE
 Ebba Danielsson
SWE		 4.00
(4 + 0)		78.23
35. 194 Kandahar
W \ KWPN NA \ Grey \ 2015 \ KANNAN x CALIDO \ Z: NICOLE BOOTLE \ B: HAYDAY LTD (20021049)
 
DEN
 Konstantin Deeken Künnemann
DEN		 4.00
(4 + 0)		78.43
36. 250 Raypawers Narrado
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2017 \ NABAB DE REVE x CORRADO 44 \ Z: Morana Torre \ B: Jack Ray NIELSEN
 
DEN
 Jack Ray Nielsen
DEN		 4.00
(4 + 0)		78.77
37. 172 Gwinnru De Kernevez
W \ SF \ Other \ 2016 \ ANDIAMO SEMILLY x GERMINO D'ELLE \ Z: MME ANNICK REBOUX \ B: EQUINESPORT I/S (20000395)
 
DEN
 Rikke Heineking
DEN		 4.00
(4 + 0)		79.87
38. 185 Iv Willem
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ CASSINI GOLD x REVEL O SF \ Z: \ B: Graham FLETCHER
 
GBR
 Oliver Fletcher
GBR		 5.00
(4 + 1)		80.26
39. 238 Panama Van'T Roosakker
S \ BWP \ Chest \ 2015 \ ECHO VAN T SPIEVELD x KASHMIR VAN SCHUTTERSHOF \ Z: M. & E. KLUSKENS - DE DYCKER \ B: Stal Wezenberg (20019794)
 
NED
 Hendrik-Jan Schuttert
NED		 5.00
(4 + 1)		80.36
40. 215 Middelton
W \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2017 \ EMERALD x KARANDASJ \ Z: T. de Boer Hanja \ B: Wilfred BEERSE
 
NED
 Kevin Beerse
NED		 5.00
(4 + 1)		80.70
41. 287 Vincenz
W \ HANN \ Bay \ 2009 \ x \ Z: \ B: Jun-Seong KWON
 
KOR
 Jun-Seong Kwon
KOR		 6.00
(4 + 2)		81.53
42. 342 Casino Grande
H \ Old \ B \ 2012 \ Casino Berlin x Contact Me \ Z: Sosath,Gerd \ B: Sosath,Gerd
 
GER
 Hendrik Sosath
TG Zucht und Sport Lemwerder e.V.		 7.00
(4 + 3)		82.22
43. 365 Lady Concern du Rezidal
S \ SBS \ B \ 2017 \ Emerald van het Ruytershof x Quidam de Revel \ Z: Dechamps,Jean-Michel \ B: Rothschild,Edouard
 
GER
 Philipp Weishaupt
ZRFV Riesenbeck e.V.		 8.00
(8 + 0)		70.04
44. 81 Balou De Revel
W \ RHEIN \ Black \ 2013 \ BALOU DU ROUET x QUITE CAPITOL \ Z: \ B: Jos Lansink Horses BV (20001961)
 
GBR
 Robert Murphy
GBR		 8.00
(8 + 0)		71.13
45. 157 Fellow De Will
W \ HOLST \ Grey \ 2017 \ FOR PLEASURE x CATOKI \ Z: C-Eole EURL Caroline Willot \ B: Patrick HUYSE
 
NED
 Gert Jan Bruggink
NED		 8.00
(8 + 0)		72.36
46. 331 Pikeur Cole's Balou
W \ Westf \ B \ 2014 \ Cole Porter x Baloubet du Rouet \ Z: Brinkmann,Wolfgang \ B: Stall Brinkmann,
 
GER
 Markus Renzel
Ländl.ZRFV Marl e.V.		 8.00
(8 + 0)		76.65
47. 313 Colleen 45
S \ Westf \ B \ 2013 \ Cup Cooper x For Germany RD \ Z: Aßmus,Norbert \ B: Rippert,Marion
 
GER
 Martin Fink
RFV Milte-Sassenberg e.V.		 8.00
(8 + 0)		79.18
48. 268 Steve 16
W \ HANN \ Chest \ 2012 \ STANLEY x LOMBARD \ Z: Karl-Heinz Auffarth \ B: Hayato IMOTO
 
JPN
 Hayato Imoto
JPN		 9.00
(8 + 1)		80.36
49. 32 Cupido 130
W \ Hann \ F \ 2016 \ Calmando x Stakkato \ Z: Winter-Schulze,Madeleine \ B: Winter-Schulze,Madeleine
 
GER
 Kathrin Stolmeijer
ZRFV Riesenbeck e.V.		 9.00
(4 + 5)		84.01
50. 224 Night Van De Kwakkelhoek
H \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ JILBERT VAN'T RUYTERSHOF x TOULON \ Z: \ B: DOUBLE MEADOWS G LLC (20018759)
 
USA
 Anna Dryden
USA		 10.00
(8 + 2)		81.19
51. 152 Eowyn De Goedereede Z
S \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2016 \ ELVIS TER PUTTE x NABAB DE REVE \ Z: \ B: De Goedereede BVBA (20003248)
 
FIN
 Aura Vasama
FIN		 10.00
(8 + 2)		81.38
52. 316 Project One NRW
W \ Westf \ B \ 2015 \ Pilothago x Lamoureux II \ Z: Beutelmann,Paul \ B: Weber,Petra
 
GER
 Lara Weber
RV Fritz Sümmermann Fröndenberg e.V		 10.00
(8 + 2)		81.51
53. 231 Noukie
W \ BWP \ Bay \ 2013 \ DEAUVILLE VAN T L x THUNDER VD ZUUTHOEVE \ Z: M. Rombouts \ B: PSC Lichtenvoorde (20000826)
 
NED
 Melvin Greveling
NED		 10.00
(4 + 6)		85.03
54. 206 Laurien Van Orshof
S \ BWP \ Grey \ 2011 \ H&M CABRIO VAN DE HEFFINCK x WINNINGMOOD \ Z: Michael Van Orshoven \ B: Stall Heed AB (20001893)
 
SWE
 Linda Heed
SWE		 12.00
(12 + 0)		72.76
55. 267 Stathagnio Ps
H \ OS \ Other \ 2017 \ STAKKATOL x CONTHARGOS \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Andrea ZUCCOLILLO
 
DEN
 Zascha Nygaard
DEN		 12.00
(12 + 0)		74.19
56. 265 Star Breaker
W \ OS \ Bay \ 2017 \ STAKKATO GOLD x HEARTBREAKER \ Z: Guido Sperveslage \ B: Anna OLSSON
 
SWE
 Anna Olsson
SWE		 12.00
(12 + 0)		76.15
57. 184 It'S Possible Srk
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ BERLIN x QUIDAM DE REVEL \ Z: Hiemstra en Hiemstra-Bleyie \ B: Stal Renken Klijndijk (20002058)
 
NED
 Pim Mulder
NED		 12.00
(12 + 0)		76.78
58. 347 Four Roses 13
S \ OS \ B \ 2017 \ Fire and Ice J x Lord Pezi \ Z: Böckmann Pferde GmbH, \ B: Böckmann Pferde GmbH,
 
GER
 Leonie Böckmann
RUFV Lastrup e.V.		 14.00
(8 + 6)		85.54
59. 84 Boegegaardens Cristiano
W \ DWB \ Bay \ 2013 \ DICAPO x BOGEGARDENS APOLLO \ Z: Stina & Jørgen Schmidt \ B: Frederikke SVENDGAARD
 
DEN
 Frederikke Svendgaard
DEN		 16.00
(16 + 0)		77.31
60. 208 Lidante 2
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2016 \ ELDORADO VD ZESHOEK x CANABIS Z \ Z: B. Winters \ B: Mulder Sporthorses B.V. (20005117)
 
EGY
 Ismail Osama El Borai
EGY		 17.00
(16 + 1)		80.54
61. 335 Quincy D'Overnel
S \ BWP \ Schi \ 2016 \ Cardento x Colman \ Z: Ben Moussa,Azdin \ B: Plate,Ulf
 
GER
 Julia Plate
RV Fredenbeck u.U.e.V.		 17.00
(12 + 5)		84.54
62. 79 Bacardi O
S \ WESTF \ Bay \ 2016 \ BELLINI ROYAL x LEONETTI \ Z: Osterkamp \ B: Riant Jumping Horses (20003877)
 
NED
 Micky Morssinkhof
NED		 20.00
(12 + 8)		87.22
63. 100 Cashtender
W \ HOLST \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALL x CONTENDER \ Z: Lvp-Stables \ B: Tanja BOCK
 
IND
 Maryk Sahney
IND		 21.00
(12 + 9)		88.14
64. 232 O Rockabilly
W \ BWP \ Grey \ 2014 \ ROCK'N ROLL SEMILLY x REPLAY \ Z: Csikos Es Tarsa Kft. \ B: Vanessa PFURTSCHELLER
 
USA
 Giavanna Rinaldi
USA		 31.00
(8 + 23)		102.79
aufg. 4 C - Loona NRW
S \ Westf \ B \ 2011 \ Cornet's Stern x Lancer III \ Z: Thomas,Peter \ B: Thomas,Peter
 
GER
 Katharina von Essen
ZRFV Albachten e. V.
aufg. 66 Singu
W \ Holst \ B \ 2009 \ Singulord Joter x Parco xx \ Z: Andresen,Dr. Hansjörg \ B: Andresen,Dr. Hansjörg
 
GER
 Hans-Thorben Rüder
Fehmarnscher Ringreiterverein e.V.


Geldpreis28.825,00 EUR
RichterBirgit Bögel (GER)
Heiko Koolman
Rob Hatzmann
Kassandra Mohr