Nr. 8 CSI2* - Mittlere Tour
Int. Springprüfung (Fehler/Zeit) - (FEI Art. 238.2.1) - Hindernishöhe 1.40 m
2 Pferde pro Reiter erlaubt
Beginn 30.09.2022 14:30 Uhr
|#
|KNR
|Pferd
|Reiter / Reiterin
|Fehler
|Zeit
|1.
|204
|C - Loona NRW
S \ Westf \ B \ 2011 \ Cornet's Stern x Lancer III \ Z: Thomas,Peter \ B: Thomas,Peter
|
GER
|Katharina von Essen
ZRFV Albachten e. V.
|500,00 EUR
|0.00
|61.78
|2.
|245
|Centicco Pearl
S \ OS \ Bay \ 2012 \ CENTADEL x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Gestut Lewitz \ B: Stall Toleryd AB (20001498)
|
SWE
|Emma Emanuelsson
SWE
|400,00 EUR
|0.00
|61.93
|3.
|278
|Fiarabo
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2010 \ DIARADO x PADINUS \ Z: M.J. SMITS, KERKWIJK (NED) \ B: M.J. Smits
|
NED
|Tom Schellekens
NED
|300,00 EUR
|0.00
|62.62
|4.
|228
|Caja 38
S \ WESTF \ Grey \ 2013 \ CORNADO NRW x DINARD L \ Z: Heinrich Ellertmann \ B: Balázs KRUCSÓ
|
HUN
|Balázs Krucsó
HUN
|200,00 EUR
|0.00
|62.85
|5.
|377
|Narthino Z
W \ Z.Rpf \ R \ 2012 \ x \ Z: J.R.J. Evenhuis.u.L.G. Morsink \ B: Morsink, Louis G.
|
GER
|Julius Ehinger
RC Riesbürg
|140,00 EUR
|0.00
|65.67
|6.
|2
|Chaccolino 8
W \ Hann \ B \ 2013 \ Chacco-Blue x Corrado II \ Z: ZG Kähn u.Lämmer, \ B: Tranins,Marina-Mara
|
GER
|Saskia Kobe
RC Leichttrab Huntlosen e.V.
|110,00 EUR
|0.00
|65.84
|7.
|334
|Mr Vain Gj 1324
H \ SWB \ Black \ 2013 \ DIARADO x LAVIRCO \ Z: Gustaf Johansson \ B: Gustaf JOHANSSON
|
SWE
|Victoria Almgren
SWE
|80,00 EUR
|0.00
|66.76
|8.
|271
|Duerers Macho
W \ HANN \ Other \ 2014 \ DER DUERER TSF x NATIELLO XX \ Z: Gestüt Inselhof /Dr. M. Bause \ B: Lene LASSEN
|
DEN
|Michelle Lassen
DEN
|60,00 EUR
|0.00
|67.10
|9.
|357
|Sternmarke 3
H \ HANN \ Bay \ 2014 \ STAKKATO x ESCUDO I \ Z: Manfred Schäler \ B: Sleepy P Ranch BV (20017566)
|
USA
|Wilton Porter
USA
|60,00 EUR
|0.00
|68.31
|10.
|367
|Tailormade Mequilot Ps
W \ OS \ Bay \ 2014 \ MESSENGER x QUILOT \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Paul SCHOCKEMÖHLE
|
DEN
|Nicolas Pedersen
DEN
|50,00 EUR
|0.00
|69.06
|11.
|221
|Attaque
W \ ZWEIB \ Grey \ 2014 \ ARMITAGE 2 x QUINAR Z \ Z: Thomas u. Graciela Bruch \ B: Gestüt Welvert (20003270)
|
FRA
|Laura Monier
FRA
|50,00 EUR
|0.00
|69.15
|12.
|242
|Casanyo Ps
S \ OS \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALLCO x GRAND CANYON \ Z: Lewitz \ B: STARLIGHT FARMS 1 LLC (20000153)
|
USA
|Adrienne Sternlicht
USA
|50,00 EUR
|0.00
|69.49
|13.
|143
|So Clever
W \ Hann \ B \ 2013 \ Stakkato Gold x Embassy I \ Z: Gestüt Sprehe GmbH, \ B: Gestüt Sprehe GmbH,
|
GER
|Tobias Meyer
RUFG Falkenberg e.V.
|10,00 EUR
|0.00
|70.91
|14.
|323
|Lillebergs Lanzelot
W \ NWB \ Other \ 2013 \ AZTECA VDL x LANCIER \ Z: Lene Renate Haugsten Olsen \ B: Lene Renate Haugsten BERG
|
DEN
|Linnea Ilsoee Madsen
DEN
|10,00 EUR
|0.00
|70.97
|15.
|191
|Jack 550
W \ KWPN \ Schwb \ 2014 \ Marius Claudius x Padinus \ Z: Hoopman,M.J. \ B: Stal Horn B.V.,Greve,Jan W.
|
GER
|Caroline Müller
RV Oldenburger Muensterland e.V
|10,00 EUR
|0.00
|71.89
|16.
|123
|Project One
H \ Westf \ B \ 2015 \ Pilothago x Lamoureux II \ Z: Beutelmann,Paul \ B: Weber,Lara
|
GER
|Lara Weber
RV Fritz Sümmermann Fröndenberg e.
|10,00 EUR
|0.00
|72.77
|Total = 2.040,00 EUR
|Nicht platzierte Teilnehmer
|17.
|55
|Stargold
H \ Old \ B \ 2011 \ Stakkato Gold x Lord Weingard \ Z: Gestüt Sprehe GmbH, \ B: Elm Rock BV,Ehning,Marcus
|
GER
|Marcus Ehning
ZRFV Borken e.V.
|0.00
|74.42
|18.
|12
|Carlos Dree Boeken
H \ Hann \ B \ 2014 \ Cardento x Darco \ Z: Zuchthof Dree Böken KG, \ B: Zuchthof Dree Böken KG,
|
GER
|Henrike-Sophie Boy
RFV Hildesheim e.V.
|0.00
|74.81
|19.
|131
|Robert GD
W \ Westf \ Schi \ 2014 \ Rodman x Lord Pezi \ Z: Große-Dütting,Heinrich \ B: Carmag Horses GmbH & Co.KG,
|
GER
|Christopher Kläsener
ZRFV Dorsten e.V.
|0.00
|75.62
|20.
|281
|Glock'S Galanda
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2011 \ LEXICON x ANIMO \ Z: H.H..L. M. ter Huurne \ B: GLOCK HPC NL B.V. (20003319)
|
NED
|Gerco Schröder
NED
|0.00
|77.34
|21.
|279
|First Focus Z
S \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2014 \ FOCUS GLN x DUTCH CAPITOL Z \ Z: De Claesstraete Stal \ B: Oliver LAZARUS
|
RSA
|Oliver Lazarus
RSA
|3.00
|80.22
|22.
|363
|Tailormade Chawito
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2012 \ CHACCO-BLUE x LAWITO \ Z: Tailormade Horses Aps \ B: Tailormade Horses Aps (20000630)
|
SWE
|Karin Martinsen
SWE
|4.00
|59.38
|23.
|321
|Ladina
S \ OS \ Chest \ 2014 \ LONDON x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Bo EMANUELSSON
|
SWE
|Emma Emanuelsson
SWE
|4.00
|60.85
|24.
|51
|Quality Choice
W \ Westf \ B \ 2014 \ Quick Star x Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows \ Z: Ligges,Kai \ B: Widmayer,Philipp,Hamann,Wulf-Hinrich
|
GER
|Linn Hamann
RV Ahrensburg-Ahrensfelde
|4.00
|61.44
|25.
|383
|Top Gun SR
W \ Z.Rpf \ B \ 2013 \ Casimo x Achill-Libero H \ Z: Jacoba Stud \ B: Reinholz, Steffen
|
GER
|Toni Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.
|4.00
|62.25
|26.
|99
|Cadora
S \ Old \ F \ 2007 \ Catoki x Landor S \ Z: Sosath,Gerd \ B: Sosath,Gerd
|
GER
|Hendrik Sosath
TG Zucht und Sport Lemwerder e.V.
|4.00
|63.10
|27.
|392
|Ibylle
S \ KWPN \ OTHER \ 2013 \ Q.breitling Ls x For Pleasure \ Z: Hoogenboom \ B: 10162300 - Corien HOOGENBOOM
|
NED
|Pim Mulder
NED
|4.00
|64.42
|28.
|307
|Jarocho-Blue
H \ KWPN \ Chest \ 2014 \ VDL ZIROCCO BLUE x BOSS \ Z: C.Rodriguez Gomez \ B: Cecilia RODRIGUEZ GÓMEZ
|
NED
|Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|4.00
|65.27
|29.
|160
|Hui Buh 7
W \ Westf \ Schi \ 2008 \ Cornado I x Paramo K \ Z: Feldmann,Günter \ B: Schulze-Averdiek,Luca,Christian Ahlmann Sportpferde GmbH,
|
GER
|Angelique Rüsen
Ländl.ZRFV Marl e.V.
|4.00
|66.42
|30.
|300
|Innsbruck Cooper
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ CARETINO 2 x MR BLUE \ Z: Haras Cooper \ B: Haras Cooper (20001427)
|
NED
|Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED
|4.00
|66.60
|31.
|289
|Hello Kitty De Levee
S \ KWPN \ Chest \ 2012 \ EMERALD x ORAME \ Z: W.J.G van Dijck \ B: Victoria ALMGREN
|
SWE
|Victoria Almgren
SWE
|4.00
|66.82
|32.
|333
|Miss Milly Manou
S \ OS \ Grey \ 2012 \ MYLORD CARTHAGO*HN x ALEXIS Z \ Z: Meiners, Wilhelm \ B: DOUBLE MEADOWS FARM, LLC (20001811)
|
USA
|Anna Dryden
USA
|4.00
|67.22
|33.
|310
|Kasilias Eas Sho Z
W \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2014 \ KANNAN x KENNEDY \ Z: Stal het Oosterbrook \ B: Stal het Oosterbrook (20000290)
|
NED
|Gert Jan Bruggink
NED
|4.00
|67.28
|34.
|157
|Keine Kleine
S \ Rhld \ Schwb \ 2013 \ Kardinal x Lupicor \ Z: Büns,Ralf \ B: Sanders,Wolfgang
|
GER
|Tom Sanders
RFV Dinslaken-Hiesfeld e.V.
|4.00
|67.96
|35.
|286
|Gurra Hop
S \ SWB \ Bay \ 2007 \ HIP HOP x LITTLE BOY 756 \ Z: GUNILLA PERSSON, FÄRLÖV (SWE) \ B: Iwona Majewska & Per Wester
|
SWE
|Erik Nordström
SWE
|4.00
|68.07
|36.
|262
|Copin'S Boy
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2013 \ HH COPIN VAN DE BROY x LEVISTO \ Z: Stephan Remmel \ B: Linda PORTYCHOVA
|
CZE
|Linda Portychova
CZE
|4.00
|68.48
|37.
|87
|Clementa SHO Z
S \ Z.Rpf \ B \ 2014 \ C-Ingmar x Padinus \ Z: Stal het Oosterbrook BV, \ B: Stal het Oosterbrook BV,
|
GER
|Julius Ehinger
RC Riesbürg
|4.00
|69.30
|38.
|372
|Viktor Z
W \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2013 \ VERDI TN x CARETANO Z \ Z: F.Hoogenboom \ B: Corien HOOGENBOOM
|
NED
|Pim Mulder
NED
|4.00
|69.41
|39.
|328
|Medina-Em
S \ DWB \ Bay \ 2014 \ BOEGEGAARDENS GRAFS STAKKATO x CANDILLO 3 \ Z: Peter A. Petersen \ B: Peter A. PETERSEN
|
DEN
|Linnea Ilsoee Madsen
DEN
|4.00
|70.45
|40.
|263
|Cornets Pride
W \ \ Grey \ 2015 \ CORNET OBOLENSKY x CASSINI I \ Z: Catharina Dolk \ B: Catharina DOLK
|
DEN
|Linnea Ericsson-Carey
DEN
|4.00
|73.52
|41.
|391
|Petter Patter
W \ ZW \ DUNKE \ 2010 \ Phlox x Quinar \ Z: Thomas u.Graciela Bruch \ B: Gestüt Welvert
|
FRA
|Laura Monier
FRA
|4.00
|73.96
|42.
|400
|Innovation 6
W \ \ B \ 2013 \ x \ Z: \ B: HBC Stal
|
NED
|Sjoerd Kommers
NED
|4.00
|74.24
|43.
|280
|Gipsy Love
S \ \ Bay \ 2014 \ GUIDAM SOHN x \ Z: \ B: Beerbaum Stables (20018188)
|
USA
|Anna Dryden
USA
|4.00
|74.48
|44.
|290
|Hero
W \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2012 \ CANTOS x BMC KIGALI \ Z: H.W.Westerbeek \ B: Oosterlaar Horses Import & Expor
|
NED
|Frank Schuttert
NED
|4.00
|75.04
|45.
|81
|Cascadella
S \ Meckl. \ F \ 2013 \ Cascadello I x Loredo \ Z: Mähling,Roland \ B: Stall Moorhof,
|
GER
|Simon Heineke
RFV Stall Moorhof e.V.
|4.00
|75.91
|46.
|72
|Catch me 67
W \ Dt.Pf \ Schi \ 2013 \ Cellestial x Balou du Rouet \ Z: Haßmann,Reinhard \ B: Haßmann,Reinhard
|
GER
|Felix Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.
|4.00
|77.54
|47.
|243
|Castlefield Rubinus
W \ WESTF \ Bay \ 2008 \ ROCK FOREVER x RENOIR I \ Z: Kamlage, Gerhard \ B: Athina ONASSIS
|
IRL
|Michael G Duffy
IRL
|7.00
|80.19
|48.
|273
|Edwin De La Chee
W \ SF \ Bay \ 2014 \ LUX Z x QUIDAM DE REVEL \ Z: Brillon en Barrois \ B: Lorenzo ARGENTANO
|
ITA
|Lorenzo Argentano
ITA
|8.00
|63.61
|49.
|361
|Tailormade Chalou Sem
S \ OS \ Bay \ 2014 \ CHALOUBET x STARDUST \ Z: Tailormade Horses Aps \ B: Tailormade Horses Aps (20000630)
|
DEN
|Nicolas Pedersen
DEN
|8.00
|63.82
|50.
|134
|Celentano K
W \ OS \ F \ 2013 \ Cador x Lapis Lazuli \ Z: Kuhlmann,Friedrich \ B: Carl Hanley Sporthorses GmbH,
|
GER
|Mario Maintz
RV Laer e.V.
|8.00
|64.94
|51.
|222
|Attyrory Turbo Boy
W \ \ Grey \ 2013 \ STEADY CRUISE x \ Z: \ B: Simone JAGESTRAND
|
SWE
|Simone Jagestrand
SWE
|8.00
|69.78
|52.
|47
|Nindiana van den Berg
S \ BWP \ F \ 2013 \ Emerald van het Ruytershof x Concorde \ Z: van Massenhoven,Gustaaf \ B: Widmeyer,Philipp
|
GER
|Philine Widmayer
Nordd.u.Flottbeker RV
|8.00
|72.96
|53.
|95
|Charleston 70
H \ Holst \ Schi \ 2013 \ Cascadello I x Cantus \ Z: Büttner,Heiko \ B: Gestüt Fohlenhof,
|
GER
|Pheline Ahlmann
RuFV Hanerau-Hademarschen u.Umg.eV
|8.00
|73.03
|54.
|316
|Kontiki
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2015 \ COLESTUS x INGMAR \ Z: C. Pluim \ B: Terese ÅSTRÖM
|
SWE
|Simone Jagestrand
SWE
|8.00
|77.31
|55.
|268
|Doriano De Blondel
H \ SF \ Bay \ 2013 \ VAGABOND DE LA POMME x CORIANO \ Z: \ B: Stephane BERNARD
|
NED
|Frank Schuttert
NED
|9.00
|78.22
|56.
|317
|Kremlin
W \ \ Bay \ 2015 \ x \ Z: \ B: Uri BURSTEIN
|
ISR
|Uri Burstein
ISR
|10.00
|83.56
|57.
|176
|Carribaldi
W \ OS \ F \ 2011 \ Carrico x Baloubet du Rouet \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz, \ B: UMC Hotelerrichtungs-Betr.u.Verwalt
|
GER
|Toni Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.
|12.00
|72.47
|ausg.
|386
|Infinity 47
H \ \ B \ 2013 \ Chello III x Flemmingh \ Z: Kroodsma, J. \ B: Onyshchenko, Diana
|
GER
|Tobias Meyer
RUFG Falkenberg e.V.
|ausg.
|180
|DSP Goldquelle
S \ DSP \ Df \ 2011 \ Gepsom x Cancoon (Cocoon) \ Z: Reit- u. Ausbildungsstall Bruhns, \ B: Hoffmann,Maren
|
GER
|Maren Hoffmann
RFV HLG Neustadt e.V.
|aufg.
|264
|Dakota Blue Girl
S \ OLDBG \ Other \ 2011 \ DIARADO x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Jörg Klintworth \ B: Aida AOUAD
|
ITA
|Lorenzo Argentano
ITA
|aufg.
|303
|Isabel
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ CAPTAIN COOPER x NON STOP 1590 \ Z: van de Boomen \ B: Stal Schellekens (20006379), Vera V
|
NED
|Tom Schellekens
NED
|aufg.
|227
|Cadesso
W \ SWB \ Bay \ 2011 \ CABACHON x GRANNUS \ Z: Stall Ambros, Augusta Speiser \ B: Augusta Speiser
|
SWE
|Augusta Speiser
SWE
|Geldpreis
|2.040,00 EUR
|Richter
|Andrea Schönberger (NED)
Renate Wassing-Schumann (GER)
Rob Hatzmann