Nr. 8 CSI2* - Mittlere Tour
Int. Springprüfung (Fehler/Zeit) - (FEI Art. 238.2.1) - Hindernishöhe 1.40 m
2 Pferde pro Reiter erlaubt

Beginn 30.09.2022 14:30 Uhr

# KNR Pferd Reiter / Reiterin FehlerZeit
1. 204 C - Loona NRW
S \ Westf \ B \ 2011 \ Cornet's Stern x Lancer III \ Z: Thomas,Peter \ B: Thomas,Peter
 
GER
 Katharina von Essen
ZRFV Albachten e. V.		 500,00 EUR 0.0061.78
2. 245 Centicco Pearl
S \ OS \ Bay \ 2012 \ CENTADEL x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Gestut Lewitz \ B: Stall Toleryd AB (20001498)
 
SWE
 Emma Emanuelsson
SWE		 400,00 EUR 0.0061.93
3. 278 Fiarabo
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2010 \ DIARADO x PADINUS \ Z: M.J. SMITS, KERKWIJK (NED) \ B: M.J. Smits
 
NED
 Tom Schellekens
NED		 300,00 EUR 0.0062.62
4. 228 Caja 38
S \ WESTF \ Grey \ 2013 \ CORNADO NRW x DINARD L \ Z: Heinrich Ellertmann \ B: Balázs KRUCSÓ
 
HUN
 Balázs Krucsó
HUN		 200,00 EUR 0.0062.85
5. 377 Narthino Z
W \ Z.Rpf \ R \ 2012 \ x \ Z: J.R.J. Evenhuis.u.L.G. Morsink \ B: Morsink, Louis G.
 
GER
 Julius Ehinger
RC Riesbürg		 140,00 EUR 0.0065.67
6. 2 Chaccolino 8
W \ Hann \ B \ 2013 \ Chacco-Blue x Corrado II \ Z: ZG Kähn u.Lämmer, \ B: Tranins,Marina-Mara
 
GER
 Saskia Kobe
RC Leichttrab Huntlosen e.V.		 110,00 EUR 0.0065.84
7. 334 Mr Vain Gj 1324
H \ SWB \ Black \ 2013 \ DIARADO x LAVIRCO \ Z: Gustaf Johansson \ B: Gustaf JOHANSSON
 
SWE
 Victoria Almgren
SWE		 80,00 EUR 0.0066.76
8. 271 Duerers Macho
W \ HANN \ Other \ 2014 \ DER DUERER TSF x NATIELLO XX \ Z: Gestüt Inselhof /Dr. M. Bause \ B: Lene LASSEN
 
DEN
 Michelle Lassen
DEN		 60,00 EUR 0.0067.10
9. 357 Sternmarke 3
H \ HANN \ Bay \ 2014 \ STAKKATO x ESCUDO I \ Z: Manfred Schäler \ B: Sleepy P Ranch BV (20017566)
 
USA
 Wilton Porter
USA		 60,00 EUR 0.0068.31
10. 367 Tailormade Mequilot Ps
W \ OS \ Bay \ 2014 \ MESSENGER x QUILOT \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Paul SCHOCKEMÖHLE
 
DEN
 Nicolas Pedersen
DEN		 50,00 EUR 0.0069.06
11. 221 Attaque
W \ ZWEIB \ Grey \ 2014 \ ARMITAGE 2 x QUINAR Z \ Z: Thomas u. Graciela Bruch \ B: Gestüt Welvert (20003270)
 
FRA
 Laura Monier
FRA		 50,00 EUR 0.0069.15
12. 242 Casanyo Ps
S \ OS \ Bay \ 2015 \ CASALLCO x GRAND CANYON \ Z: Lewitz \ B: STARLIGHT FARMS 1 LLC (20000153)
 
USA
 Adrienne Sternlicht
USA		 50,00 EUR 0.0069.49
13. 143 So Clever
W \ Hann \ B \ 2013 \ Stakkato Gold x Embassy I \ Z: Gestüt Sprehe GmbH, \ B: Gestüt Sprehe GmbH,
 
GER
 Tobias Meyer
RUFG Falkenberg e.V.		 10,00 EUR 0.0070.91
14. 323 Lillebergs Lanzelot
W \ NWB \ Other \ 2013 \ AZTECA VDL x LANCIER \ Z: Lene Renate Haugsten Olsen \ B: Lene Renate Haugsten BERG
 
DEN
 Linnea Ilsoee Madsen
DEN		 10,00 EUR 0.0070.97
15. 191 Jack 550
W \ KWPN \ Schwb \ 2014 \ Marius Claudius x Padinus \ Z: Hoopman,M.J. \ B: Stal Horn B.V.,Greve,Jan W.
 
GER
 Caroline Müller
RV Oldenburger Muensterland e.V		 10,00 EUR 0.0071.89
16. 123 Project One
H \ Westf \ B \ 2015 \ Pilothago x Lamoureux II \ Z: Beutelmann,Paul \ B: Weber,Lara
 
GER
 Lara Weber
RV Fritz Sümmermann Fröndenberg e.		 10,00 EUR 0.0072.77
Total = 2.040,00 EUR
Nicht platzierte Teilnehmer
17. 55 Stargold
H \ Old \ B \ 2011 \ Stakkato Gold x Lord Weingard \ Z: Gestüt Sprehe GmbH, \ B: Elm Rock BV,Ehning,Marcus
 
GER
 Marcus Ehning
ZRFV Borken e.V.		 0.0074.42
18. 12 Carlos Dree Boeken
H \ Hann \ B \ 2014 \ Cardento x Darco \ Z: Zuchthof Dree Böken KG, \ B: Zuchthof Dree Böken KG,
 
GER
 Henrike-Sophie Boy
RFV Hildesheim e.V.		 0.0074.81
19. 131 Robert GD
W \ Westf \ Schi \ 2014 \ Rodman x Lord Pezi \ Z: Große-Dütting,Heinrich \ B: Carmag Horses GmbH & Co.KG,
 
GER
 Christopher Kläsener
ZRFV Dorsten e.V.		 0.0075.62
20. 281 Glock'S Galanda
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2011 \ LEXICON x ANIMO \ Z: H.H..L. M. ter Huurne \ B: GLOCK HPC NL B.V. (20003319)
 
NED
 Gerco Schröder
NED		 0.0077.34
21. 279 First Focus Z
S \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2014 \ FOCUS GLN x DUTCH CAPITOL Z \ Z: De Claesstraete Stal \ B: Oliver LAZARUS
 
RSA
 Oliver Lazarus
RSA		 3.0080.22
22. 363 Tailormade Chawito
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2012 \ CHACCO-BLUE x LAWITO \ Z: Tailormade Horses Aps \ B: Tailormade Horses Aps (20000630)
 
SWE
 Karin Martinsen
SWE		 4.0059.38
23. 321 Ladina
S \ OS \ Chest \ 2014 \ LONDON x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz \ B: Bo EMANUELSSON
 
SWE
 Emma Emanuelsson
SWE		 4.0060.85
24. 51 Quality Choice
W \ Westf \ B \ 2014 \ Quick Star x Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows \ Z: Ligges,Kai \ B: Widmayer,Philipp,Hamann,Wulf-Hinrich
 
GER
 Linn Hamann
RV Ahrensburg-Ahrensfelde		 4.0061.44
25. 383 Top Gun SR
W \ Z.Rpf \ B \ 2013 \ Casimo x Achill-Libero H \ Z: Jacoba Stud \ B: Reinholz, Steffen
 
GER
 Toni Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.		 4.0062.25
26. 99 Cadora
S \ Old \ F \ 2007 \ Catoki x Landor S \ Z: Sosath,Gerd \ B: Sosath,Gerd
 
GER
 Hendrik Sosath
TG Zucht und Sport Lemwerder e.V.		 4.0063.10
27. 392 Ibylle
S \ KWPN \ OTHER \ 2013 \ Q.breitling Ls x For Pleasure \ Z: Hoogenboom \ B: 10162300 - Corien HOOGENBOOM
 
NED
 Pim Mulder
NED		 4.0064.42
28. 307 Jarocho-Blue
H \ KWPN \ Chest \ 2014 \ VDL ZIROCCO BLUE x BOSS \ Z: C.Rodriguez Gomez \ B: Cecilia RODRIGUEZ GÓMEZ
 
NED
 Sjoerd Kommers
NED		 4.0065.27
29. 160 Hui Buh 7
W \ Westf \ Schi \ 2008 \ Cornado I x Paramo K \ Z: Feldmann,Günter \ B: Schulze-Averdiek,Luca,Christian Ahlmann Sportpferde GmbH,
 
GER
 Angelique Rüsen
Ländl.ZRFV Marl e.V.		 4.0066.42
30. 300 Innsbruck Cooper
H \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ CARETINO 2 x MR BLUE \ Z: Haras Cooper \ B: Haras Cooper (20001427)
 
NED
 Marriet Smit- Hoekstra
NED		 4.0066.60
31. 289 Hello Kitty De Levee
S \ KWPN \ Chest \ 2012 \ EMERALD x ORAME \ Z: W.J.G van Dijck \ B: Victoria ALMGREN
 
SWE
 Victoria Almgren
SWE		 4.0066.82
32. 333 Miss Milly Manou
S \ OS \ Grey \ 2012 \ MYLORD CARTHAGO*HN x ALEXIS Z \ Z: Meiners, Wilhelm \ B: DOUBLE MEADOWS FARM, LLC (20001811)
 
USA
 Anna Dryden
USA		 4.0067.22
33. 310 Kasilias Eas Sho Z
W \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2014 \ KANNAN x KENNEDY \ Z: Stal het Oosterbrook \ B: Stal het Oosterbrook (20000290)
 
NED
 Gert Jan Bruggink
NED		 4.0067.28
34. 157 Keine Kleine
S \ Rhld \ Schwb \ 2013 \ Kardinal x Lupicor \ Z: Büns,Ralf \ B: Sanders,Wolfgang
 
GER
 Tom Sanders
RFV Dinslaken-Hiesfeld e.V.		 4.0067.96
35. 286 Gurra Hop
S \ SWB \ Bay \ 2007 \ HIP HOP x LITTLE BOY 756 \ Z: GUNILLA PERSSON, FÄRLÖV (SWE) \ B: Iwona Majewska & Per Wester
 
SWE
 Erik Nordström
SWE		 4.0068.07
36. 262 Copin'S Boy
H \ OS \ Bay \ 2013 \ HH COPIN VAN DE BROY x LEVISTO \ Z: Stephan Remmel \ B: Linda PORTYCHOVA
 
CZE
 Linda Portychova
CZE		 4.0068.48
37. 87 Clementa SHO Z
S \ Z.Rpf \ B \ 2014 \ C-Ingmar x Padinus \ Z: Stal het Oosterbrook BV, \ B: Stal het Oosterbrook BV,
 
GER
 Julius Ehinger
RC Riesbürg		 4.0069.30
38. 372 Viktor Z
W \ ZANG \ Bay \ 2013 \ VERDI TN x CARETANO Z \ Z: F.Hoogenboom \ B: Corien HOOGENBOOM
 
NED
 Pim Mulder
NED		 4.0069.41
39. 328 Medina-Em
S \ DWB \ Bay \ 2014 \ BOEGEGAARDENS GRAFS STAKKATO x CANDILLO 3 \ Z: Peter A. Petersen \ B: Peter A. PETERSEN
 
DEN
 Linnea Ilsoee Madsen
DEN		 4.0070.45
40. 263 Cornets Pride
W \ \ Grey \ 2015 \ CORNET OBOLENSKY x CASSINI I \ Z: Catharina Dolk \ B: Catharina DOLK
 
DEN
 Linnea Ericsson-Carey
DEN		 4.0073.52
41. 391 Petter Patter
W \ ZW \ DUNKE \ 2010 \ Phlox x Quinar \ Z: Thomas u.Graciela Bruch \ B: Gestüt Welvert
 
FRA
 Laura Monier
FRA		 4.0073.96
42. 400 Innovation 6
W \ \ B \ 2013 \ x \ Z: \ B: HBC Stal
 
NED
 Sjoerd Kommers
NED		 4.0074.24
43. 280 Gipsy Love
S \ \ Bay \ 2014 \ GUIDAM SOHN x \ Z: \ B: Beerbaum Stables (20018188)
 
USA
 Anna Dryden
USA		 4.0074.48
44. 290 Hero
W \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2012 \ CANTOS x BMC KIGALI \ Z: H.W.Westerbeek \ B: Oosterlaar Horses Import & Expor
 
NED
 Frank Schuttert
NED		 4.0075.04
45. 81 Cascadella
S \ Meckl. \ F \ 2013 \ Cascadello I x Loredo \ Z: Mähling,Roland \ B: Stall Moorhof,
 
GER
 Simon Heineke
RFV Stall Moorhof e.V.		 4.0075.91
46. 72 Catch me 67
W \ Dt.Pf \ Schi \ 2013 \ Cellestial x Balou du Rouet \ Z: Haßmann,Reinhard \ B: Haßmann,Reinhard
 
GER
 Felix Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.		 4.0077.54
47. 243 Castlefield Rubinus
W \ WESTF \ Bay \ 2008 \ ROCK FOREVER x RENOIR I \ Z: Kamlage, Gerhard \ B: Athina ONASSIS
 
IRL
 Michael G Duffy
IRL		 7.0080.19
48. 273 Edwin De La Chee
W \ SF \ Bay \ 2014 \ LUX Z x QUIDAM DE REVEL \ Z: Brillon en Barrois \ B: Lorenzo ARGENTANO
 
ITA
 Lorenzo Argentano
ITA		 8.0063.61
49. 361 Tailormade Chalou Sem
S \ OS \ Bay \ 2014 \ CHALOUBET x STARDUST \ Z: Tailormade Horses Aps \ B: Tailormade Horses Aps (20000630)
 
DEN
 Nicolas Pedersen
DEN		 8.0063.82
50. 134 Celentano K
W \ OS \ F \ 2013 \ Cador x Lapis Lazuli \ Z: Kuhlmann,Friedrich \ B: Carl Hanley Sporthorses GmbH,
 
GER
 Mario Maintz
RV Laer e.V.		 8.0064.94
51. 222 Attyrory Turbo Boy
W \ \ Grey \ 2013 \ STEADY CRUISE x \ Z: \ B: Simone JAGESTRAND
 
SWE
 Simone Jagestrand
SWE		 8.0069.78
52. 47 Nindiana van den Berg
S \ BWP \ F \ 2013 \ Emerald van het Ruytershof x Concorde \ Z: van Massenhoven,Gustaaf \ B: Widmeyer,Philipp
 
GER
 Philine Widmayer
Nordd.u.Flottbeker RV		 8.0072.96
53. 95 Charleston 70
H \ Holst \ Schi \ 2013 \ Cascadello I x Cantus \ Z: Büttner,Heiko \ B: Gestüt Fohlenhof,
 
GER
 Pheline Ahlmann
RuFV Hanerau-Hademarschen u.Umg.eV		 8.0073.03
54. 316 Kontiki
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2015 \ COLESTUS x INGMAR \ Z: C. Pluim \ B: Terese ÅSTRÖM
 
SWE
 Simone Jagestrand
SWE		 8.0077.31
55. 268 Doriano De Blondel
H \ SF \ Bay \ 2013 \ VAGABOND DE LA POMME x CORIANO \ Z: \ B: Stephane BERNARD
 
NED
 Frank Schuttert
NED		 9.0078.22
56. 317 Kremlin
W \ \ Bay \ 2015 \ x \ Z: \ B: Uri BURSTEIN
 
ISR
 Uri Burstein
ISR		 10.0083.56
57. 176 Carribaldi
W \ OS \ F \ 2011 \ Carrico x Baloubet du Rouet \ Z: Gestüt Lewitz, \ B: UMC Hotelerrichtungs-Betr.u.Verwalt
 
GER
 Toni Haßmann
Zucht-,Reit u. Fahrverein Lienen e.		 12.0072.47
ausg. 386 Infinity 47
H \ \ B \ 2013 \ Chello III x Flemmingh \ Z: Kroodsma, J. \ B: Onyshchenko, Diana
 
GER
 Tobias Meyer
RUFG Falkenberg e.V.
ausg. 180 DSP Goldquelle
S \ DSP \ Df \ 2011 \ Gepsom x Cancoon (Cocoon) \ Z: Reit- u. Ausbildungsstall Bruhns, \ B: Hoffmann,Maren
 
GER
 Maren Hoffmann
RFV HLG Neustadt e.V.
aufg. 264 Dakota Blue Girl
S \ OLDBG \ Other \ 2011 \ DIARADO x CHACCO-BLUE \ Z: Jörg Klintworth \ B: Aida AOUAD
 
ITA
 Lorenzo Argentano
ITA
aufg. 303 Isabel
S \ KWPN \ Bay \ 2013 \ CAPTAIN COOPER x NON STOP 1590 \ Z: van de Boomen \ B: Stal Schellekens (20006379), Vera V
 
NED
 Tom Schellekens
NED
aufg. 227 Cadesso
W \ SWB \ Bay \ 2011 \ CABACHON x GRANNUS \ Z: Stall Ambros, Augusta Speiser \ B: Augusta Speiser
 
SWE
 Augusta Speiser
SWE


Geldpreis2.040,00 EUR
RichterAndrea Schönberger (NED)
Renate Wassing-Schumann (GER)
Rob Hatzmann